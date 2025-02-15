New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.91 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day moving average is $533.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.58 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

