PUREfi Wealth LLC Invests $366,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.