New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

UBER stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.