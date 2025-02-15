ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New $20.23 Million Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,463,933 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,229,000. Harmony Gold Mining comprises 2.9% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $1,526,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

