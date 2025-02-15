PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

