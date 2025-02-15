Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT opened at $639.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.08 and a 200 day moving average of $599.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.