PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DKS opened at $237.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.31 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

