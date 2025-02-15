Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 786.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
