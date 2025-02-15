Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.