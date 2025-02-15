Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

