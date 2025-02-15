eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 million-$21.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.6 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday.

eGain Stock Performance

EGAN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

