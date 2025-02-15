Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Iradimed updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.

Iradimed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

