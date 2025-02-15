Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $785.3 million. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.