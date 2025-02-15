Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.380-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.8 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.3 million. Crocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

