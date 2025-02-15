28,093 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 3.8 %

CCJ opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

