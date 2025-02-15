Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,492 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

