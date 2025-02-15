Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 14,102 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

