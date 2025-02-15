Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,728,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,904 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 227,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.