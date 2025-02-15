iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Spinnaker Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

