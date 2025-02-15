Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.