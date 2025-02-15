Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

