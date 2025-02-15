Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 450 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 240,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.