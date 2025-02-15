Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.55 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.