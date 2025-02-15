Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $193.72 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

