Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $6.84 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,200 shares of company stock worth $7,801,318 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

