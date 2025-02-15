Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

