Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $185.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.