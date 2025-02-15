Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises 0.2% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000.

BATS VFMV opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

