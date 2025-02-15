Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Compass Financial Group INC SD cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $34,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $264.11 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $226.38 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

