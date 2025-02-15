Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 89,242 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,242 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

