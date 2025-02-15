Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Takes $633,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $613.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.