Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 22.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $180,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $278.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $224.66 and a 12-month high of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.56 and its 200-day moving average is $263.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

