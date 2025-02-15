Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 627,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after buying an additional 586,418 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 305,548 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.