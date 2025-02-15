Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $590,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 385,562 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,171.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 198,898 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $2.81 dividend. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.85%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.