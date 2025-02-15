Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,867,604.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

