CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 60,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.