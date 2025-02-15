CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

