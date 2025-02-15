Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

