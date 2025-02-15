CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

