SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 60834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

SBC Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

