Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,166 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

