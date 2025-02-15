Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $113.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

