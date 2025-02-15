Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises about 1.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.38. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

