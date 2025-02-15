Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

