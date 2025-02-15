3,372 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,372 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,381 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LPX opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

