Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUS. AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,470,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.