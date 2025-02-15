V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 186,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

