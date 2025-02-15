First Merchants Corp Sells 75 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

