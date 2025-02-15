110 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $337.73 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.08. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

