Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for approximately 1.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.53 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

